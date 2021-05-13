Bumble Stock Price: BMBL shares expected to rally on successful quarter

- Bumble routed its critics in first major earnings call on May 12.
- EBITDA for the dating app was up 43% YoY.
- BMBL shares have been falling since IPO and are due for reversal.
No bumbling here. The recently IPO-ed dating app Bumble (BMBL) hit expectations for its first earnings call as a public company out of the park.
Bumble – which also owns Badoo, a dating adjacent app more common in Europe and Central and South America – surprised the market by posting profits of $323.4 million, way better than the loss of $88.4 million reported in the comparable period a year ago. Although the enormous earnings stem from a non-recurring tax benefit, adjusted EBITDA also improved markedly from $22.1 million to $46.1 million – 109% growth YoY.
Investors were additionally quite pleased with revenue that jumped from $119.1 million to $170.7 million or 43% YoY.
Paying users climbed from under 2.2 million to over 2.8 million.
Bumble price prediction: Expect a spike
Since its well-attended IPO on February 11, shares of BMBL have received almost nothing but abuse. From a high of $84.80 on the second day of trading, shares have been falling week after week for three months, closing on Wednesday before the earnings release at $47.24.
After such an unexpected earnings beat, all observers expect Thursday’s session to witness a resounding reversal.
BMBL daily chart
On the way up, the first barrier is around $56, where BMBL shares had a series of openings and closes between April 20 and May 7. Above there sits the 20-day Simple Moving Average at $57.36.
The supply zone above the 20-day SMA is rather wide and may be difficult for bulls to conquer. Beginning on March 5, it stretches from $57.40 all the way to $63.29. If, however, BMBL shares transcend this region, the next resistance would be the March 5 high of $64.78.
