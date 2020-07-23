Bulls will be eyeing these two potential support zones as the S&P 500 tumbles

- The S&P 500 trades 0.47% lower on Thursday after a bout of risk-off trade.
- There are some key support zones coming up and the bulls will be watching them closely.
Fundamental backdrop
Some of the blue-chip stocks in the US are taking a beating on Thursday as it was announced that a US House Antitrust Panel is said to be eye Google, Facebook, Apple & Amazon. Adding to this Microsoft's latest earnings update didn't really inspire a move into the companies shares either. To top this all off, the US and China are still at each other's throats as tensions between the two economic superpowers hits new highs. Three of the top four biggest companies are the worst-performing in the index this afternoon compounding the woes for the bulls.
S&P 500 4-hour chart
Looking at the chart below there are two key levels the bulls need to watch out for. The previous wave high is at 3233.25 and the price may print below this zone but there wuld need to be a close below the zone for confirmation. The next major level stands at 3157.57 and this level looks very firm having been used four times on this chart alone. The indicators are throwing up some new bearish signals too as the Relative Strength Index is on its way to dip below 50 and the MACD histogram has just printed red. On the plus side, the signal lines are still way above the zero level on the MACD.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3245
|Today Daily Change
|-12.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|3257.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3162.42
|Daily SMA50
|3097.63
|Daily SMA100
|2904.96
|Daily SMA200
|3044.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3273
|Previous Daily Low
|3237.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3242.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3129.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3251.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3259.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3220.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3203.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3274.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3291.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3310
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
