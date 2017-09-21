Bullish sentiment towards the Yuan fell the most since July – RTRS Poll

Bullish sentiment towards the Yuan fell the most since July – RTRS PollBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the outcome of the latest Reuters poll on the Asian currencies, Chinese Yuan witnessed the biggest shift in investor sentiment in the last two weeks, while the long positions in the Indian rupee hit lows not touched since January.
The deterioration in sentiment towards the Asian currencies is mainly on the back of rising geopolitical risks surrounding North Korea nuclear threat.
More Findings:
Investors were the most bullish on the Thai baht as the currency continued to strengthen supported by a strong current account surplus, investor confidence in the economy, and receding concerns over political risk.
Investors have likely increased short positions on the South Korean won in the last two weeks
Reuters polled 17 traders, analysts and fund managers. The poll was conducted from Tuesday to Thursday around the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
