Bullish outlook for Canadian Dollar ebbs on dovish BOC expectations - Reuters poll

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) will strengthen less than previously forecasted against the US Dollar over the coming year due to the global uncertainty and expected interest rates by the Bank of Canada (BOC), according to a Reuters poll.
Key points (Source: Reuters)
- Thursday's poll of more than 40 currency analysts expects the CAD to 1.33 per US Dollar in one month from now. As of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3230.
- The loonie is then expected to rebound to 1.3050 in 12 months vs August's prediction of 1.2946.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged at 1.75% and refrained from signaling rate cuts in the near future.
The money markets, however, see about a 50% chance of a rate cut at the Oct. 30 announcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout
GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern.
USD/JPY holds the 107 handle in Tokyo opening hour ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY was rising overnight from 106.40 to 107.23 which was a one-month high with a bounce in US stocks and a recovery in US data, a welcome surprise following the disappointment in the IS ISM manufacturing data.
Gold refrains from further declines below 2-week low as traders adjust risk preferences
Having slumped more than 2% the previous day, Gold prices are taking a break near two-week low while trading around $1,518 amid initial Asian session on Friday. Cautious mode on ahead of the key data/events.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.