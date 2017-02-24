Buba’s Dombret: No financial stability risk seen from Brexit impact on financial market

Additional headlines crossing the wires from the Bundesbank (Buba) board member Dombret, via Reuters, as he continues to speak on the possible impact of Brexit on the financial landscape.

Key Headlines:

Don’t have good view yet of new US administration’s position on bank regulations, premature to make assumptions

Doesn’t matter where financial transaction carried out, as long as the rules are the same

Cleary many many banks assessing timeframe of moving operations to EU

Do not currently see pressing financial stability risk from Brexit impact on financial market