Buba’s Dombret: Hard Brexit is economically manageable

Buba’s Dombret: Hard Brexit is economically manageableBy Dhwani Mehta
The German central bank, Bundesbank (Buba), Executive Board Member Andreas Dombret crossed the wires in early Asia, via Bloomberg, commenting on the Brexit issue.
Key Headlines:
Hard Brexit is economically manageable
Dombret writing in column for Focus magazine (German-language newsmagazine)
Says banks, savings banks need to prepare for a failure of U.K. exit negotiations in view of sluggish state of talks and for a disorderly exit
In that case, the U.K. would be treated as a third country by EU and banks would know "precisely which rules apply"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.