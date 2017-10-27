Buba’s Dombret: Hard Brexit is economically manageable

The German central bank, Bundesbank (Buba), Executive Board Member Andreas Dombret crossed the wires in early Asia, via Bloomberg, commenting on the Brexit issue.

Hard Brexit is economically manageable

Dombret writing in column for Focus magazine (German-language newsmagazine)

Says banks, savings banks need to prepare for a failure of U.K. exit negotiations in view of sluggish state of talks and for a disorderly exit

In that case, the U.K. would be treated as a third country by EU and banks would know "precisely which rules apply"