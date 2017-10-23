Buba Report: The German economy remains in a strong upturn

Buba Report: The German economy remains in a strong upturnBy Dhwani Mehta
The German central bank, Bundesbank (Buba) is out with its latest monthly report on the German economy, highlighting:
The German economy remains in a strong upturn
The order situation at German industrial firms is “excellent”
Industry to continue supporting growth
Construction output levelled out
Inflation to dip towards year-end on base effect.
Private consumption could ease back but no lasting deterioration seen
