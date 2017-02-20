Buba monthly report: German economy should strengthen in 2017

Germany's Central Bank, the Bundesbank (Buba), published its latest monthly report, which provides bank’s detailed analysis of current and future economic conditions.

Key Points:

German economy should strengthen in 2017 due to industrial & construction activity and lower unemployment

Against a backdrop of a very dynamic order intake, strong impulses can be expected from manufacturing

Long expected gradual strengthening of the global economy finally seems to be underway

US policy shift bears both upside and downside risks

Homes in German cities are 15-30% over priced in 2016