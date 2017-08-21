Buba monthly report: German 2017 GDP growth may exceed June forecast

Buba monthly report: German 2017 GDP growth may exceed June forecastBy Dhwani Mehta
The German central bank, Bundesbank (Buba) is out with its latest monthly economic report, showing some optimism on the German economic growth prospects for this year.
Key Headlines:
German 2017 GDP growth may exceed June forecast
Strengthening Euro damping price pressures
German upturn likely to continue in current quarter with expansion fuelled by industry, exports, consumption
Sees strong economic momentum in summer months
German core inflation to pick up in coming months
