Sainsbury’s share price has slipped to the bottom of the FTSE100 after unveiling H1 numbers which have seen the business post grocery sales of 0.8% versus a year ago when comparatives were extremely tough due to the surge in sales due to lockdowns. Compared to 2019, the numbers showed a 9.1% rise.

As far as general merchandise is concerned the picture was less positive, with sales down 5.8%, but were still higher than the same period in 2019 by 1.1%.

Digital sales remained strong coming in at £5.8bn with an underlying profit before tax of £371m, a rise of 23% on last year, and more importantly, the business remains on course for a full-year underlying profit before tax of £660m.

CEO Simon Roberts was slightly more cautious about the challenges facing the business going forward, pointing to the challenges over logistics, but confident that the measures were in place to navigate their way through them for the best possible Christmas.

JD Sports share price has shrugged off losing its appeal to hold onto its Footasylum business. This is despite the CMA agreeing that its closest competitors were now the Direct-to-Consumer operations of international brands, rather than its Footasylum business which now has a market share of less than 5%.

While it finally draws a line under this long-running saga, the fact it has taken this long to arrive at this decision, and furthermore be completely at odds with all the available logic available, rather begs the question as to what useful purpose the Competition and Markets Authority actually serves. If it can’t get a decision like this right, then one has to reason as to whether it is even fit for purpose.

Superdry shares are modestly higher after the company announced that half-year revenues were only down by 2.4% compared to last year’s levels, compared to a decline of 25.3% pre-pandemic. Store sales over the last 12 months were much improved, rising 21.7%, however, when compared to pre-pandemic were still down 34.5%. Ecommerce was more positive with a rise of 7.6% on pre-pandemic levels, while down 30% on a year ago with shops being open compensating for the online decline.

Boohoo shares are higher after settling Its California court case over fake promotions, with the amount being covered under existing provisions set aside in the most recent accounts.

Curry’s shares are higher after announcing a £75m buyback while overseeing an 11% rise in like-for-like sales from pre-pandemic levels. The group said it was on track to deliver full-year profits before tax of £161m.

Having seen a boost earlier this week after announcing it had delivered on its cost-savings program ahead of schedule BT Group, latest numbers have seen the company’s share price rise further after overseeing another beat on expectations. Q2 EBITDA came in at £1.88bn, with revenues coming in line at £5.24bn, bringing total revenues for H1 in at £10.3bn, a decline of 3% from a year ago. Enterprise and Global remain the weak spot for BT.

Profits before tax declined 5% to just over £1bn.

The Openreach fiber to the premises (FTTP) network has now reached 6m premises, with average expected build costs lowered to £250 to £350 per premises.

While the UK housing market appears to be still going great guns, the same can’t be said for Purplebricks, which has seen its business model slow quite significantly over the past few months since the expiry of the various stamp duty tax breaks, with the company issuing a profits warning which has sent the shares lower by over 30%.

Could this slowdown be a canary in the coalmine for the housing market after management warned that trading conditions for H1 had been more challenging with new instructions down 23% from the same period last year? As a consequence, instructions for the six-month period are expected to fall to 22k, down from over 35k a year ago. The company's cash position is also lower, at £58m, down from £75.8m a year ago.

The company also warned that EBITDA for the year would be lower than previous guidance.

Aston Martin's latest results for the 9 months to date have seen revenues rise 173% to £736.4m. the DBX is on a plan with over 2,100 vehicles delivered. Operating losses have been reduced sharply to £68.2m, a huge improvement on last year’s £229.1m loss. The new Valkyrie is expected to see the first deliveries in Q4 as production is ramped up, helping to push the shares higher in early trading.