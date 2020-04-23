British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's outlook is grim pertaining to COVID-19

GBP/USD: A bull failure under $1.2380 would confirm an increasingly corrective position [Video]

The Cable bulls have reacted reasonably positively in the wake of Tuesday’s strong negative candlestick. We have seen the basis of support forming with the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of the $1.3200/$1.1405 sell-off) around $1.2300 and now a tick back higher is testing what is an 8 day downtrend (which comes in today at $1.2380). Given the overhead supply around $1.2405 (the old lows of last week) this is an important little phase for the near to medium term outlook on Cable.

GBP/USD poking its head up above virus/Brexit-infested waters

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2343 at the time of writing, back into the green for the day despite a spike in the DXY with EUR flows turning negative following a failed EU rescue plan meeting.

GBP/USD has been trading between a range of 1.2307 and 1.2412 on Thursday in a day where the market was hit with terrible PMIs and stocks tumbling. We are back into the green on Wall Street, but swimming in virus/Brexit-infested waters and barely keeping head above water. The outlook is grim pertaining to COVID-19 and there are serious concerns with nations seeking to get back to work so soon.

