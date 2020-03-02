British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays vulnerable to the downside

GBP/USD is weakening below the 1.2800 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is nearing 1.2700 and the 200 SMA.

Pound/Dollar remains under selling pressure below its main SMAs. The path of least resistance is to the downside with potential targets near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. On the flip side, bullish runs could find resistance near the 1.2820, 1.2858 and 1.2900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

We have been seeing an increasingly negative outlook forming on Cable in recent weeks as the market has been forming lower highs and lower lows. Friday’s decisive negative candle has added to this run as the support at $1.2845 was decisively breached. Having breached $1.2820 and also $1.2765 on an intraday basis, the bulls are under real pressure. A close clear of $1.2765, the key November higher low would be a significant move. This is effectively the lowest level on Cable since Sterling shot higher in the wake of Boris Johnson securing the Brexit agreement with the EU. Losing $1.2765 as support would be an outlook changer and be a significant corrective signal.