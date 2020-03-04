British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD spent a large portion of the day moving in a tight range

The GBP/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving in a tight range near the 1.2800 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2845, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.

Bullish: Currently we are at 1.2818 in a wedge and a corrective move. We are looking for a move to the R3 @ 1.2870 and then a continuation to the ATR Target @ 1.2912 area. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 96 pips. WATCH THE USDX for more clues.