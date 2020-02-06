British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under heavy bearish in the lower end of its 2-month range

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hits fresh 2020 lows, nearing 1.2900 figure

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December bullish markets, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound struggles near multi-week lows, trades sub-1.3000 figure

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December bullish runs, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2923
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.2992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3052
Daily SMA50 1.308
Daily SMA100 1.289
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3071
Previous Daily Low 1.2956
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3172

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

