British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is trading off the 1985 lows near the 1.1500 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fed and BoE go heavy on QE, Pound under pressure near 35-year’s lows

GBP/USD is nearing the 1.1400 figure near last week’s lows as the bearish pressure remains unabated on the cable. A break below the above-mentioned level should lead to further losses towards the 1.1200 and 1.1000 levels. Resistance can be expected near the 1.1590, 1.1750 and 1.1900 levels on the way up, although bullish attempts are expected to be short-lived in this context.

GBP/USD Pares Losses As UK Gov Warns of Further Restrictions, Fed Acts

GBP/USD is trading lower in early trade, although off session lows, as UK government steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak and the UK prepares itself for an Italian style lock down amid a jump in the number of coronavirus deaths.

Boris Johnson has warned that he is considering additional restrictions to movement as the public flout recommendations for social distancing. The UK government has already closed pubs, clubs, gyms and restaurants. Unessential retailers could also be closed in addition to parks.

