British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is rebounding from the 2020 lows as the market created a descending wedge

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound correcting up from 2020 lows, bulls eyeing 1.3000 figure

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December spikes, pound/dollar is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/GBP under pressure in weak euro environment, a blessing for troubled eurozone

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot despite a disappointing result in the UK data today, on the whole. EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.8435 between a rang of 0.8420 and 0.8458, -0.14% on the day so far.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2962
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.2911
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3033
Daily SMA50 1.3079
Daily SMA100 1.2903
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2947
Previous Daily Low 1.2872
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3023

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

