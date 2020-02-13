British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is rebounding from multi-week lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound reverses up from multi-week lows, bulls eyeing 1.3180 level

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December bull-market, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is nearing the 1.3100 figure and the 50 SMA.

Outlook GBPUSD: Strong bullish acceleration surged through key barriers

Cable surged through pivotal 1.30 barrier (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3209/1.2871), following mild negative reaction on resignation of Britain’s finance minister Javid amid reshuffle PM Johnson’s cabinet.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3055
Today Daily Change 0.0096
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 1.2959
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3026
Daily SMA50 1.3075
Daily SMA100 1.2914
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2992
Previous Daily Low 1.2937
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2958
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2933
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2907
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3044

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

