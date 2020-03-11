British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is dropping sharply, now challenging the 1.2900 figure

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound on the back foot, bears challenge 1.2900 figure

GBP/USD is pulling back down sharply from the 1.3200 figure while trading below the 50 and 100 simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is up across the board as investors are anticipating an economic package in response to the Coronavirus.

GBP/USD Analysis: Tests medium-term channel

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel at 1.2870. During Wednesday morning, the rate was testing the lower channel line.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal north could occur in the nearest future. In this case the currency pair could re-test the monthly R1 at 1.3096.

