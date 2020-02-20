British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidating losses after reaching levels not seen since November 2019

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading near three-month lows, challenges 1.2900 figure

GBP/USD daily chart 

Following the October and December bull-run, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD Sell Off Resistance

GBP/USD Possible Downtrend - 1 HR

The pair is trending upwards towards a supply zone - providing us opportunities for a possible sell off on the 1 HR chart.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2882
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.2924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3024
Previous Daily Low 1.2907
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

