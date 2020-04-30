British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is at a precarious position on the charts

GBP/USD: The recent drift rally remains on track [Video]

After a disappointing session on Tuesday, the Cable bulls dusted themselves down and looked to go again yesterday, as the recent drift rally remains on track. We have identified this as a range play that has formed over the past month. The basis of this range is support at $1.2160 and resistance at $1.2645. Within that there seems to be a growing mid-point pivot which is loosely around the $1.2400 area (yesterday’s low picked up from $1.2385). Trading above this pivot lends a mild positive bias, something that is backed by the momentum indicators tentatively edging positively above their neutral points.

GBP/USD bears looking for the fade, or, 1.28 on the cards

GBP/USD is currently trading at the higher end of today's range following a spike from 1.2472 to a high of 1.2643, holding a 1% gain on the day in the face of a significantly weaker greenback. At the time of writing, cable is trading at 1.2597 while the DXY is trading along 99 the figure and finally gaining some traction.

Markets are offloading the USD as economic recovery prospects are taking up the headlines in financial and commodity markets pertaining to nations, and some US states, seeking to kick start their economies again by relaxing social distancing as the COVID-19 curve peaks. DXY has dropped from 99.73 to a low of 98.81 today, although it wasn't too long ago that it ha been testing the higher end of the 100 handle on 24h April.

