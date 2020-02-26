British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD investors are doubtful that new budget will stimulate UK economy

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD erases Tuesday's gains, trades around 1.2920

The GBP/USD pair failed to break above the 1.30 handle lost its traction on Wednesday to erase all the gains it recorded on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2925, losing 0.6% on a daily basis.

Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Dropped to 1.2940

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel at 1.3020. During Wednesday morning, the rate dropped to 1.2940.

Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2986
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.3034
Daily SMA100 1.2975
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3018
Previous Daily Low 1.2914
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2936
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2832
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD modestly up for the day, still below 1.0900

EUR/USD modestly up for the day, still below 1.0900

The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally higher at the end of Wednesday, as panic eased. Nevertheless, concerns about the coronavirus possible effects on economic growth keep investors in cautious mode.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD at fresh multi-year lows and at risk of falling further

AUD/USD at fresh multi-year lows and at risk of falling further

The Aussie remains among the weakest currencies in the FX sphere, amid Australian economic tights with China. AUD/USD trading at an over one-decade low in the 0.6550 price zone.

AUD/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force devastating break of $9000

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force devastating break of $9000

BTC/USD is currently trading at $8740 (-6.50%), the bears have smashed the big $9000 mark to the downside. 

Read more

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures