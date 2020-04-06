British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds to gains boosted by market sentiment

GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.2300 despite Johnson and UK data

The GBP/USD pair continues to move sideways around 1.2300, in a wide intraday range between 1.2245 and 1.2320. It is holding to modest daily gains and fully recovered from the decline it suffered at the beginning of the week.

Cable dropped to test last week lows after the beginning of the week near 1.2200 following the hospitalization of United Kingdom Primer Minister Boris Johnson. After moving sideways in the 1.2210/1.2250 range broke to the upside, despite weaker-than-expected UK data. It held to gains during the American session but the rally found resistance below 1.2330, a relevant resistance.

GBP/USD outlook: Extended sideways mode expected while 20DMA holds

Cable edged lower in early US trading on Monday but remains positive for the day. Near-term action holds above 20 DMA for the second day, underpinned by formation of 10/20DMA's bull cross that reduces negative impact from Friday's bearish daily candle, which generated an initial signal of possible end of four-day congestion. Daily studies are mixed (rising bullish momentum / falling stochastic/mixed MA's / flat RSI) lacking clearer signal, but the action is weighed by weekly cloud and converging 55/200DMA's in attempt to form death-cross. Close below 20DMA (1.2175) is required for initial bearish signal, with extension below key Fibo support at 1.2074 (38.2% of 1.1409/1.2485) to signal reversal. Extended sideways mode could be expected while 20DMA holds, while clear break above lower platform at 1.2485 would signal bullish continuation.

