British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds relatively steady

GBP/USD outlook: Cable eases on Monday but remains within three-day range and without clear near-term direction
Cable edged lower on Monday, pressured by rising coronavirus death toll and no signs of any easing of the lockdown. The pair is currently holding at the lower side of congestion that extends into third day and probes below rising 10DMA (1.2466) which limited downside attempts in past two days. Daily studies so far lack clearer direction signal as RSI and momentum are flat and MA's in mixed setup. Close below 10DMA would provide initial bearish signal, which will be verified on close below range floor (1.2406), but stronger signal for extension of pullback from 1.2647 (14 Apr high) can be expected on break of rising 20DMA (1.2350). Strong barriers at 1.2575 (weekly cloud base) and 200DMA (1.2647) mark significant barriers which so far capped upside attempts.
GBP/USD holds steady in 1.2460s, awaiting UK data this week
GBP/USD has been holding in a relatively tight range on Monday between a low of 1.2416 and a high of 1.2499. Markets are sidetracked by the movements in the price of oil which has dropped to a historical low of the front-month contract of $0.01 (that is not a typo – one cent). COVID-19 is tearing through the world economies which gives rise to the prospects of a global recession and a firmer USD.
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.