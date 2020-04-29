British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds firm, unable to particularly relish in the Fed aftermath

GBP/USD: Important pivot around $1.2405 as support for renewed early buying pressure [Video]

The dollar clawed back earlier losses yesterday to leave the Cable rebound to ponder the negative implications of a shooting star candlestick formation. Firstly with yesterday’s price action, the importance of resistance at $1.2515 is growing. We have spoken previously about the importance of the support around $1.2300 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.3200/$1.1405), however, we can now add the 61.8% Fib at $1.2515 as a basis of resistance now. The bull run skid to a halt at the 61.8% Fib level. However, the bulls have taken that disappointment well today and used the increasingly important pivot around $1.2405 as support for renewed early buying pressure.

GBP/USD holds in the 1.2450s following a benign Fed outcome

GBP/USD has been trading between 1.2389 and 1.2485, +0.24% on Wednesday at the time of writing following a rather benign outcome from the Federal Reserve. The Fed has left rates on hold, although vastly changed the statement.

In a unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that the Fed left the benchmark interest rate unchanged within the target range of 0% - 0.25% as widely expected.

