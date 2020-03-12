British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has fallen around 1.7% after some serious USD strength earlier in the session

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cluster of massive levels offer support after Fed announcement

GBP/USD has fallen heavily today after the USD strengthened following more risk-off moves. It seems the market is moving to cash after a drop in bond prices, gold and stock indices. This all leads to redemptions with some analyst's citing margin calls and a move back into cash as the key reason for the move. The Fed has announced a $500 blin round of support via the repo markets. This is not confirmed as QE but it is essentially USD funding for the bond markets. So, in theory, it's very similar.

Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Breached medium-term channel

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the medium-term ascending channel south. During Thursday morning, the rate declined to the 1.2750 level.

Note that the currency pair could be pressured by the weekly S1 at 1.2844 and continue to decline in the short term. In this case the pair could target the support level formed by the weekly S2 and the monthly S1 at 1.2636.

Read more...