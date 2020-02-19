British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD had been on the rise after the Consumer Price Index jumped

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD capped on soaring US dollar to 45-month highs

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1,2916 between a range of 1.2914 and 1.3023 on a day where the US dollar has extended gains around 45-month highs. The UK data gave the pound a boost which has since been deteriorated by dollar strength.

Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: squeezed by moving averages

GBP/USD

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the 1.3040 level. During today's morning, the rate declined to the 200-hour SMA near 1.2980.

Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2919
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 1.2999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3064
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3049
Previous Daily Low 1.2971
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Considering the recent improvement in Unemployment Rate and the RBA’s repeated small attention to the coronavirus and bush fires’ impact on the economy suggest the AUD/USD could recover from decade lows in a case of positive surprises.

Read more

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold breaks to near 7-year highs amid coronavirus fears, next target is $1,617

Gold breaks to near 7-year highs amid coronavirus fears, next target is $1,617

Gold prices have extended their gains and have topped $1,611.42, the previous 2020 peak. XAU/USD is now trading at the highest levels since March 2013. Back then, it hit a high of $1,617, which is the next upside target.

Gold News

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures