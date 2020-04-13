British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD goes into consolidation following an early spike

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair advanced to its highest level in a month at 1.2537 during the early trading hours of the European session on Monday but struggled to preserve its momentum amid thin holiday trading conditions. Nevertheless, the pair continues to hold a little above the 1.2500 mark, adding around 0.5% on a daily basis.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trades in on-month tops near 1.2500 figure
Cable is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium-term. Bulls would be on the lookout for a continuation up and a break beyond the 1.2600 figure en route towards the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels. Conversely, support can be expected near the 1.2500, 1.2400 and 1.2300 figures on any pullback down.
