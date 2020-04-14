British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains more ground versus US dollar, holds above 1.2600

GBP/USD hits fresh one-months highs above 1.2600
The GBP/USD pair printed a fresh one-month high during the American session at 1.2630. It then pulled back, finding support above 1.2600. As of writing, it trades at 1.2615, up more than a hundred pips for the day.
Cable has risen in five out of the last six trading days boosted by a decline of the US dollar and also amid an improvement in market sentiment. Equity prices in Wall Street are higher following the first earnings reports and some optimism on the coronavirus outlook.
GBP/USD – Approaching key resistance
Whilst the short-term bias is bullish, the mid and long-term bias is more neutral, opening up for both longs and shorts. The resistance which price is approaching could therefore present potential short-term trading opportunities for those looking to sell the pair, with 1.22 being the closest support to look out for.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600
GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.