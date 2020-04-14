British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains more ground versus US dollar, holds above 1.2600

GBP/USD hits fresh one-months highs above 1.2600

The GBP/USD pair printed a fresh one-month high during the American session at 1.2630. It then pulled back, finding support above 1.2600. As of writing, it trades at 1.2615, up more than a hundred pips for the day.

Cable has risen in five out of the last six trading days boosted by a decline of the US dollar and also amid an improvement in market sentiment. Equity prices in Wall Street are higher following the first earnings reports and some optimism on the coronavirus outlook.

GBP/USD – Approaching key resistance

Whilst the short-term bias is bullish, the mid and long-term bias is more neutral, opening up for both longs and shorts. The resistance which price is approaching could therefore present potential short-term trading opportunities for those looking to sell the pair, with 1.22 being the closest support to look out for.

