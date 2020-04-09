British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gained traction during the American session

GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 1.2480

After spending the majority of the day below the 1.2450 handle, the GBP/USD pair gained traction during the American session on broad-based USD weakness and climbed to a fresh weekly high of 1.2481. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips below that level, adding 0.78% on a daily basis.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the real GDP in February contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis. However, markets largely ignored this reading due to the fact that it was not reflecting the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic activity.

GBP/USD – Solid reaction to key support after false break

On the 18th of March, the pound broke through a major key support and reached a price range not seen since 1985. But price quickly snapped back the week thereafter, leaving behind a strong false break at the multi-year support.

