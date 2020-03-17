British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD found support at the strong and psychological level of 1.2000

GBP/USD drops further to 1.2000 and rebounds

The GBP/USD pair dropped further and bottomed at 1.2000, reaching the lowest intraday level since early September. From the bottom, it bounced around 50 pips and as of writing, was trading at 1.2045, still down more than 200 pips for the day.

Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Tests monthly S2

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined below the 1.2300 level. During Tuesday morning, the rate declined to the support level formed by the monthly S3 at 1.2178.

Note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-hour SMA near 1.2346. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the nearest future. In this case the pair could re-test the 2017/2020 low at 1.1977.

Read more...