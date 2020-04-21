British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends losses amid risk aversion, worst G10 performer

GBP/USD drops further, hits fresh two-week lows near 1.2250

The recovery in GBP/USD was short-lived, and it resumed the downside. Recently cable printed a fresh two-week low at 1.2246. As of writing, it trades near the bottom, under pressure.

The pound is falling across the board on Tuesday affected by risk aversion. The impact of the coronavirus on the global economy remains the critical driver in financial markets. In the US, the Dow Jones is falling by more than 3%. Adding to the recent deterioration in sentiment, crude oil prices continue under pressure. The WTI barrel dropped from $21.50 to levels under $12.00.

Read more...

GBP/USD: Increasingly positive Dollar is dragging Cable lower [Video]

A short phase of uncertainty is beginning to resolve with an increasingly positive dollar which is dragging Cable lower. There had been a consolidation in recent sessions around the old breakout of $1.2485 but as yesterday’s session progressed, it became clear this this was turning from a consolidation around $1.2485 into using it as a basis of resistance. This growing weight of pressure has now pulled Cable below the near term support at $1.2405 to leave the market trading at an eight day low. The hourly chart shows a new downtrend beginning to take form (sits around $1.2460 this morning), whilst leaving $1.2520 as a lower high.

Read more...