British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD down 300 pips in an hour

GBP/USD: A crash within a crash, down to 1.1440

The pound crashed on Wednesday amid risk aversion across financial markets, becoming the worst performer among majors on a terrible day for many currencies. The US dollar was rising sharply, with the DXY at three-year highs above 101.50, having the biggest daily gains in years.

GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling broke through critical 1.20 support much easier than initially anticipated

Cable easily broke through very important 1.20 support zone despite my expectations to show at least some hesitation here. It seems that the situation is more serious than estimated and traders in panic flee from sterling, mainly into so far number one safe haven asset – US dollar. The pair is down 10% in less than two weeks, with the further losses being so far unmeasurable after critical 1.20 support zone was lost. With corona virus pandemic easing in China but gaining pace in Europe at the USA, fears of possible catastrophic scenario mobilized governments and central banks, which took extraordinary measure to at least cushion the negative impact that threatens to devastate global economies.

