British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD down 300 pips in an hour

GBP/USD: A crash within a crash, down to 1.1440

The pound crashed on Wednesday amid risk aversion across financial markets, becoming the worst performer among majors on a terrible day for many currencies. The US dollar was rising sharply, with the DXY at three-year highs above 101.50, having the biggest daily gains in years. 

GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling broke through critical 1.20 support much easier than initially anticipated

Cable easily broke through very important 1.20 support zone despite my expectations to show at least some hesitation here. It seems that the situation is more serious than estimated and traders in panic flee from sterling, mainly into so far number one safe haven asset – US dollar. The pair is down 10% in less than two weeks, with the further losses being so far unmeasurable after critical 1.20 support zone was lost. With corona virus pandemic easing in China but gaining pace in Europe at the USA, fears of possible catastrophic scenario mobilized governments and central banks, which took extraordinary measure to at least cushion the negative impact that threatens to devastate global economies.

GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back

Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety

The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected. 

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

