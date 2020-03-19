British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correction up is failing as the market remains bearish

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound depressed near 35-year lows, post-BOE rate cut and £200 billion QE addition

GBP/USD correction is currently finding little follow-through from the bulls. Bears are pushing the price lower towards the 1.1485 level as they want to set their eyes on the 1.1400 and 1.1300 levels, if they can keep the momentum going. Resistance can be expected near the 1.1600, 1.1730 and 1.1800 figures, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD Analysis: Surpassed 1.1600

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate surpassed the weekly S1 at 1.1642. During Thursday morning, the rate was testing the 1.1500 level.

On the one hand, it is likely that some downside potential could continue to prevail in the market. In this case the currency pair could target the psychological level at 1.1200.

