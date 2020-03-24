British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correcting some of the fierce downside, but strength could be temporary

GBP/USD bulls coming up for air before the next drop?

Looking into the fundamentals, the US dollar, which has been the markets go-to place for the best part of the month of March, has reached what appears to be a climax point in its near 9% rally in the DXY. A topping formation has taken shape within a range of 101 and 103 and investors are beginning to wonder, with all these dollars now being printed into existence by the Federal Reserve and along with the coordinated efforts by the central banks to ensure dollar liquidity, how much longer will the market 'need a dollar' and how much further higher can it really travel?

GBP/USD – Pulling back towards broken multi-year support

Our bias remains heavily bearish with price now pulling back towards the broken LT support which now should act as resistance, presenting a potential shorting opportunity. A strong weekly break and close back above 1.2150 on the other hand would open up for a possible move back up towards the next resistance in line which comes in at 1.2500.

