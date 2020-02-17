British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD closed the previous week 150 pips higher

GBP/USD finds support near 1.3000, struggles to erase daily losses

The GBP/USD pair closed the previous week 150 pips higher as the British pound gathered strength after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak, who is expected to ramp up fiscal spending, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. However, the pair started the new week on the back foot and fell to a daily low of 1.3003 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.3010.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to session lows, back closer to 1.30 mark

The GBP/USD pair finally broke down of its early consolidative trading range and has now dropped back closer to the key 1.30 psychological mark. Sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and behind the pair's latest leg of a slide over the past hour or so.

