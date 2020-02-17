British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD closed the previous week 150 pips higher

GBP/USD finds support near 1.3000, struggles to erase daily losses
The GBP/USD pair closed the previous week 150 pips higher as the British pound gathered strength after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak, who is expected to ramp up fiscal spending, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. However, the pair started the new week on the back foot and fell to a daily low of 1.3003 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.3010.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to session lows, back closer to 1.30 mark
The GBP/USD pair finally broke down of its early consolidative trading range and has now dropped back closer to the key 1.30 psychological mark. Sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and behind the pair's latest leg of a slide over the past hour or so.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 amid Brexit uncertainty
Investors are moving away from Pound as a deal with the EU is back on the table, while the Cabinet reshuffle put at doubt the release of the annual budget on time in a couple of weeks.
AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 ahead of RBA’s Minutes
The RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting this Tuesday. No surprises expected after Lowe said the economy reached a “gentle turning point,” a couple of months ago.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin weekly closure is worrying
The Electric Coin Company (ECC) and the Zcash Foundation (ZF) has agreed to approve Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) 1014. The team says the ZIP 1014 has received huge support from the entire Zcash ecosystem.
Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.