British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish reversal remains intact as the spot holds above the 1.2400 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound dips and stabilizes around mid-1.2400s

GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot formed a convincing base in April. Although GBP/USD dipped slightly this Tuesday, bulls are still likely to be looking for a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. Conversely, support is can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2300 levels.

GBP/USD: $1.2375 is now a near term buy zone for upside pressure towards $1.2520 [Video]

A fourth positive close in a row for Cable is helping the bulls just to edge back into control of the near term outlook. Using the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.3200/$1.1405) as a basis of support around $1.2300, the market has now moved decisively higher from this Fib, with the bulls now having their sights set on 61.8% Fib again around $1.2515. Momentum is looking to swing back towards positive once more, but this is very much within the context of what is increasingly a medium term range now. The market has traded between $1.2160/$1.2645 since late March, several swings back and forth in recent weeks.

