British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish reversal remains intact as the spot holds above the 1.2400 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound dips and stabilizes around mid-1.2400s
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot formed a convincing base in April. Although GBP/USD dipped slightly this Tuesday, bulls are still likely to be looking for a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. Conversely, support is can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2300 levels.
GBP/USD: $1.2375 is now a near term buy zone for upside pressure towards $1.2520 [Video]
A fourth positive close in a row for Cable is helping the bulls just to edge back into control of the near term outlook. Using the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.3200/$1.1405) as a basis of support around $1.2300, the market has now moved decisively higher from this Fib, with the bulls now having their sights set on 61.8% Fib again around $1.2515. Momentum is looking to swing back towards positive once more, but this is very much within the context of what is increasingly a medium term range now. The market has traded between $1.2160/$1.2645 since late March, several swings back and forth in recent weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.