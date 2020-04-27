British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish recovery stays intact

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound holds above 1.2400 figure vs. US dollar, bullish

GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market formed a strong base in April. This week bulls will be looking for a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near 1.2400 and 1.2300 levels.

GBP/USD analysis: Raised to 1.2450

At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate traded sideways in the 1.2350 area. During Monday morning, the rate raised to the 1.2450 level.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 200-hour SMA and the Fibo 50.00% at 1.2418 and trade upwards in the short term. In this case the pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R1 at 1.2500.

If the given resistance level holds, it is likely that the British Pound could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the following trading session.

