British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish recovery remains intact

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound stabilizes above 1.2300 figure

GBP/USD is trading above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium-term. However, the spot is also trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs while holding above the 1.2300 figure. All-in-all, bulls remain in control and a break above the 1.2400 figure can lead to further advances towards the 1.2500 and 1.2600 figures.

GBP/USD: Cable momentum turning decisively lower now [Video]

We have been discussing the gradual erosion of the gains on Cable in recent days, however, the move accelerated yesterday with a decisive negative candlestick. This candle has shown intent for the bears to take control of the market and important support levels are now being eyed. There is a basis of consolidation around the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.3200/$1.1405) today, around $1.2300. However, given the strength of the selling pressure yesterday, the Cable bulls are going to do well to contain the move around here.

