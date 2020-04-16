British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD biased to the downside

GBP/USD hits one-week lows, nears 1.2400

The sterling is heading south on Thursday, extending its reversal from Tuesday’s peak at 1.2647 to explore prices below 1.2437 support level, for the first time in a week. The negative market sentiment, which is pushing investors towards safe assets, plus the expected extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the UK are weighing heavily on the cable, that lost about 1.7% over the last two days.

GBP/USD analysis: Is below 1.2550

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the short-term ascending channel south. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading in the 1.2450 area.

Note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.2550 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could decline below 1.2400.

