British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends pullback after bulls stalled at 200DMA; fresh strength of dollar contributes
Cable dipped nearly 200 pips on Wednesday after week-long advance stalled at 200DMA barrier (1.2648) on Tuesday. Pullback accelerated on profit-taking and fresh strength of dollar on renewed safe-haven demand as US equities fell on downbeat US data. The pair is on track for daily close in red after five days of rally and forming bearish outside day, with signal of deeper pullback expected on close below cracked former pivotal barriers at 1.2516/1.2485 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3199/1.1409 / former high of 27 Mar).
GBP/USD bulls capped at 200-DMA, eyes on 20-DMA
Risk mood has shifted to risk-off mid-week with the US benchmarks printing in the red and the US dollar is picking up a bid following a number of bearish sessions and despite worrisome US data.
Data released this Wednesday showed that the NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2 and US monthly retail sales falling 8.7% in March as compared to a fall of 8% expected.
The extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is really starting to shine through now, reminding investors of what could be in store in the months ahead for the global economy.
