British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Frustrated GBP/USD bears fading below 1.3050

GBP/USD bears frustrated, trapped between 23.6% & 32.8% Fibos

GBP/USD bounced off 1.2941 to 1.3035 yesterday and managed to push through to 1.3069 today where bears stepped in, capping the pair for the time being in what is otherwise a choppy consolidation of the August and October break-ups.

GBP/USD: range continuation?

Bullish: Currently we are at 1.3049 in a range. We are looking for a continuation to the ATR target @ 1.3124 and then a continuation to the top @ 1.3200 area. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 95 Pips. WATCH THE USDX for more clues.

