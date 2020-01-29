British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD vulnerable to key support structure ahead of crucial PMI

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD is holding ground following the Fed announcements

GBP/USD has been holding within a range of between 1.2989 and 1.3029, slightly higher on the US session following the Federal Reserve's announcements whereby the central bank is on hold, albeit watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures."

Will BoE cut rates?

The BoE will give its first monetary policy decision of the year and of the decade on Thursday. This will also be the last rate decision prior to Brexit and the last meeting with Mark Carney at the helm. So, will the BoE use this moment for a big announcement, or will they opt to stay in wait and see mode?

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3023
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3078
Daily SMA50 1.306
Daily SMA100 1.2853
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3066
Previous Daily Low 1.2974
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2882
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

