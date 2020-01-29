British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD vulnerable to key support structure ahead of crucial PMI

GBP/USD is holding ground following the Fed announcements
GBP/USD has been holding within a range of between 1.2989 and 1.3029, slightly higher on the US session following the Federal Reserve's announcements whereby the central bank is on hold, albeit watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures."
Will BoE cut rates?
The BoE will give its first monetary policy decision of the year and of the decade on Thursday. This will also be the last rate decision prior to Brexit and the last meeting with Mark Carney at the helm. So, will the BoE use this moment for a big announcement, or will they opt to stay in wait and see mode?
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3023
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3078
|Daily SMA50
|1.306
|Daily SMA100
|1.2853
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2974
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3158
