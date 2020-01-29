British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD vulnerable to key support structure ahead of crucial PMI

GBP/USD is holding ground following the Fed announcements

GBP/USD has been holding within a range of between 1.2989 and 1.3029, slightly higher on the US session following the Federal Reserve's announcements whereby the central bank is on hold, albeit watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures."

Will BoE cut rates?

The BoE will give its first monetary policy decision of the year and of the decade on Thursday. This will also be the last rate decision prior to Brexit and the last meeting with Mark Carney at the helm. So, will the BoE use this moment for a big announcement, or will they opt to stay in wait and see mode?

