British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD on the Back Foot Ahead of BoE Super Thursday

GBP/USD New York Forecast: Pound trading at five day low vs. greenback

The breakout from the triangle formation looks like it is failing below the 1.3100 figure. The spot broke below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and is nearing and ascending trendline.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The pound is challenging the session’s lows while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. In the last four sessions, the bears have taken the lead. The odds are tilted to the downside and GBP/USD could reach 1.2973, 1.2932 and 1.2900 figure. Resistances are seen near 1.3030, 1.3067, 1.3094 and 1.3135 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Read more...

Sterling on the Back Foot Ahead of BoE Super Thursday

GBP/USD fell for a fourth consecutive day in early trading on Tuesday, nearing a major level of trendline support. Investors await Thursday’s key Bank of England (BoE) meeting, taking place a day before Britain finally leaves the European Union.

The CME BoEWatch Tool currently shows a 56% chance that the target rate will be cut to 0.50% at the final policy meeting chaired by Mark Carney. Lower interest rates naturally make a currency less appealing to investors, tending to pressure prices lower.

On Friday, data from Markit Economics showed that the UK composite PMI reached 52.4 in January, up from 49.3 in December. The rising demand for manufacturing and services dampened the odds for a rate cut this week. Read more...

GBP/USD targets $1.30 ahead of BoE, Brexit

GBP/USD is trending lower on Tuesday for a 4th straight session amid dovish BoE expectations, hard Brexit fears and continued coronavirus fears.

The second half of this weeks sees the BoE monetary policy announcement and the date that the UK leaves the EU.

Hard Brexit

Following Boris Johnson's Brexit bill's rapid passing through UK Parliament, the EU Parliament will vote on the bill tomorrow, no surprises are expected. The UK will leave the EU on Friday 31st January. The focus will then shift firmly onto difficult trade talks between the UK and EU. The two sides will have until the end of the year to hammer out a trade deal. Failure to reach an agreement means the UK will endure a hard, no deal Brexit.

The pound will continue to act as a fear gauge of a no deal Brexit. Today the pound is falling in part owing to comments by Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier that a disorderly Brexit is still an option. Read more...