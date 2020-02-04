British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD nears three-week-old support trendline

GBP/USD bears testing bull's commitments at 1.30 psychological figure

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2997 between a rang of 1.2989 and 1.3183, falling heavily through sell-stop liquidity again as investors settle down and ponder on what Brexit trade negotiation risks await them for the year ahead. Additionally, the US dollar extended gains after ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9, way above 48.5 expected and putting the industrial sector back into the green.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2989 Today Daily Change -0.0003 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1.2992 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3062 Daily SMA50 1.3075 Daily SMA100 1.288 Daily SMA200 1.2696 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3184 Previous Daily Low 1.2983 Previous Weekly High 1.3207 Previous Weekly Low 1.2974 Previous Monthly High 1.3281 Previous Monthly Low 1.2954 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3107 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2922 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2852 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2721 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3123 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3254 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Nears three-week-old support trendline

GBP/USD looks for a clear direction near 1.3000 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered heaviest losses, -1.6%, during the previous day while staying above the three-week-old support line.

In addition to the immediate trend line support, around 1.2980, close to oversold conditions of RSI also increase the odds of the pair’s pullback.

