British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD monthly falling trendline caps latest recovery

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly falling trendline caps latest recovery

GBP/USD remains modestly changed to 1.3090 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair earlier bounced off a multi-week-old support line on the back of the BOE decision. However, bulls failed to cross near-term key resistance.

Even so, the bullish MACD could keep the risk of pair’s run-up towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 13-23 run-up, at 1.3212, on the break of 1.3110 trend line resistance. If at all bulls manage to hold the reins past-1.3212, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and December 16 high, near 1.3285 and 1.3425 respectively, could lure the bulls.

GBP/USD continues to face notable two-way risks for now

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) kept interest rate unchanged. According to analysts from TD Securities this should keep the pound firm for now. According to them, the near-term outlook is more mixed for pound. They think the BoE is unlikely to cast a long shadow over the pound as market attention remains focused on bigger-picture concerns.

Key Quotes: “January's BoE policy decision skewed toward the more hawkish end of what we expected. In line with this, sterling is the day's best performing G10 currency. All else equal, today's decision should return our focus to upside near-term risks for sterling. That said, we do not want to overstate the case.

