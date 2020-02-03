British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD falls as the UK Braces for a new post-Brexit normal

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound dropping sharply, nearing 1.3000 figure
The market is essentially ranging above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and an ascending trendline.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
The pound is dropping sharply from the upper range of the last month of trading. Bears are likely back in control and a break below the 1.3010 support can lead to the 1.2967 and 1.2900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 1.3035, 1.3080 and 1.3129 levels. Read more...
Sterling Falls as the UK Braces for a New Post-Brexit Normal
There was a divergence between the US and Chinese stock market today. Chinese stocks had their worst day in almost five years as investors continued to worry about the spreading coronavirus. They are worried that the disease will have a negative impact on the country’s economy. Just today, Hong Kong closed most of its border crossings with mainland China in an effort to curb the virus. China has accused some countries of overreacting to the outbreak. The country blamed the US for spreading fear instead of offering assistance to the country. Just last week, Wilbur Ross, the US trade secretary said that the virus would be beneficial to the US economy.
US futures rose today as investors appeared to downplay the virus. They are possibly looking ahead to corporate earnings. This week, more than 80 companies in the S&P500 are expected to report. Among the key companies to watch will be General Motors, Alphabet, Sysco, and Ralph Lauren among others. The earning season so far has been good. About 226 companies in the S&P500 have already reported. 70% of these companies have beat analysts’ consensus while 10% of them have met. 20% of these companies have missed the consensus estimates.
The British pound declined sharply today as the market reacted to the new normal. The UK left the European Union on Friday. The country will now enter a period of negotiations as it tries to get a good deal with the EU. Boris Johnson has said that the UK will not be bound by EU’s rules. On the other hand, the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier has insisted that such rules must apply. Meanwhile, the market received positive PMI data from the UK. In January, the manufacturing PMI data rose to 50. This is the first time it has reached this level since May last year. Read more...
Brexit: GBP/USD expected to be vulnerable until more clarity emerges - Rabobank
UK PM Johnson and EU Chief negotiator Barnier have been laying out their stalls ahead of the forthcoming UK/EU future relationship talks and the signals suggest that those talks could be testy. That's why analysts at Rabobank see risks of GBP/USD trading below the 1.30 level on a 1 and 3-month view as the talks progress.
Key quotes
"The move lower was no doubt exacerbated by last week’s surge which followed the BoE’s January 30 decision to leave rates on hold. Month-end flows have probably also played a part in the volatility." Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes amid robust ISM Manufacturing PMI, Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.30, more than 150 down. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9 points. UK PM Johnson has adopted a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, strong US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.