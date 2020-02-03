British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Boris Johnson is prepared to walk away from EU negotiations

There are reports that the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is prepared to walk away from EU negotiations if doesn't get what he wants.

The UK PM has only a matter of weeks to provide clarity on new trading arrangements with Europe to avoid disruption, delays and possible job losses at the end of the year, business groups have warned, according to the Independent:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

Despite offering a gap-down opening to 1.3175, from Friday’s close of 1.3205, GBP/USD gradually recovers to 1.3185, amid bullish MACD, by the press time of the early Asian session on Monday.

Even so, the quote stays below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, at 1.3205. The pair failed to close beyond the same during its last week’s rally.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

