British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

Boris Johnson is prepared to walk away from EU negotiations

There are reports that the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is prepared to walk away from EU negotiations if doesn't get what he wants.

The UK PM has only a matter of weeks to provide clarity on new trading arrangements with Europe to avoid disruption, delays and possible job losses at the end of the year, business groups have warned, according to the Independent:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

Despite offering a gap-down opening to 1.3175, from Friday’s close of 1.3205, GBP/USD gradually recovers to 1.3185, amid bullish MACD, by the press time of the early Asian session on Monday.

Even so, the quote stays below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, at 1.3205. The pair failed to close beyond the same during its last week’s rally.

