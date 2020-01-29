British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD - bears attack 1.30 level again as sentiment remains weak ahead of key events

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirting with trend-line support, around 1.3000 mark
he GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early North-American session on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing some follow-through weakness below the key 1.30 psychological mark.
The pair is now flirting with an important support marked by 2-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line, which if broken will set the stage for an extension of the recent bearish trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias, which supports prospects for an eventual break below the mentioned trend-line and further weakness.
Some follow-through weakness below the overnight swing low, around the 1.2975 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2955-50 area. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: bears attack 1.30 level again as sentiment remains weak ahead of key events
Cable remains in red on Wednesday despite hammer candle on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, as the country is leaving the Union on Friday.
Adding to uncertainty is mounting fear about coronavirus spreading out of China and the negative impact on the economy that it would cause.
Markets also focus BoE’s policy meeting on Thursday, as possibilities of rate cut rise after inflation in the UK hit the lowest since 2016 and other economic indicators gave mixed signals. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Vulnerable on double China-related trouble, ahead of central banks
"Buckaneering Britain" – the image of the UK striking trade deals all over the world after Brexit may work with some countries, but not all of them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to allow using equipment made by Huawei – the controversial Chinese telecom giant – has warmed up relations with Beijing, but not with Washington.
The US – the UK's No, 1 ally – is disappointed with Johnson's decision as it fears that Huawei equipment is open to the Chinese state and is another setback to trans-Atlantic trade relations. Sajid Javid, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in Davos that the UK will prioritize striking a deal with the EU over one with the US.
These tensions are weighing on the pound, while another China-related issue is pushing the safe-haven dollar higher.
The coronavirus continues spreading around the world with the number of cases nearing 6,000. At the time of writing, dozens of suspected cases proved negative in the UK, but with confirmed infections in Germany and France, a confirmed coronavirus case in the UK is on the cards.
While markets have recovered some of their losses, the greenback remains bid, keeping GBP/USD under pressure. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
