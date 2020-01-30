British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD - Bearish exhaustion near supports keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish exhaustion near supports keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged near 1.3015 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair have recently lost momentum while trading around the key near-term supports, which in turn increases the odds for its pullback should the BOE offer positive surprises.

Not only 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3010 but a rising support line since December 23, 2019, currently at 1.2985, also challenges the pair’s sellers.

GBP/USD is holding ground following the Fed announcements

GBP/USD has been holding within a range of between 1.2989 and 1.3029, slightly higher on the US session following the Federal Reserve's announcements whereby the central bank is on hold, albeit watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures."

Powell is now speaking and he has said that he is not comfortable with inflation persistently below 2% – that's dovish.

