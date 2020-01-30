British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD - Bearish exhaustion near supports keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish exhaustion near supports keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged near 1.3015 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair have recently lost momentum while trading around the key near-term supports, which in turn increases the odds for its pullback should the BOE offer positive surprises.

Not only 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3010 but a rising support line since December 23, 2019, currently at 1.2985, also challenges the pair’s sellers.

GBP/USD is holding ground following the Fed announcements

GBP/USD has been holding within a range of between 1.2989 and 1.3029, slightly higher on the US session following the Federal Reserve's announcements whereby the central bank is on hold, albeit watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures." 

Powell is now speaking and he has said that he is not comfortable with inflation persistently below 2% – that's dovish. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3015
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3015
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3066
Daily SMA50 1.3062
Daily SMA100 1.286
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2989
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3078

 

 

