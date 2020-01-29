British Pound Sterling Price: GBP/USD - 1.3080 questions break of short-term falling trendline

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3080 questions break of short-term falling trendline

GBP/USD trades near 1.3025 during the early Wednesday’s trading session. The pair recently broke a three-day-old falling trend line but is still to cross the near-term key resistance confluence.

Ahead of the 1.3080 upside barrier, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its December 31 to January 14 fall, at 1.3035, followed by 1.3050, will question the buyers. In a case where the quote rallies beyond 1.3080, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements near 1.3120 and 1.3160 respectively will challenge the bulls.

BOE Preview: Carney Does the Splits

Ahead of the Bank of England’s (BOE) key monetary policy meeting results, on Thursday, TD Securities came out with its analysis of how the event could affect the markets while also expecting 25 basis points (bps) cut to the benchmark interest rate.

Key quotes: "We look for the BoE to cut Bank Rate to 0.50% at Carney's last meeting as Governor, but likely in a split 5-4 or 6-3 vote. While Q3 GDP came in line with the BoE's 0.4% q/q forecast, Q4 is on track to disappoint. The BoE had forecast a 0.2% q/q gain in the November MPR, which was downgraded to 0.1% in the minutes from the December meeting. After the disappointing November GDP print, GDP is now on track to come in flat or slightly negative for the quarter."

